Fade To Black - Mireya Mayor - April 9th

April 09, 2025

Searching for Bigfoot





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Mireya Mayor embarks on a high-tech expedition to investigate Bigfoot evidence in a remote wilderness. Using thermal imaging and audio analysis, she examines eerie vocalizations, massive footprints, and mysterious tree structures. As her team encounters unexplained movement and a possible thermal signature, Dr. Mayor applies scientific scrutiny—could this be the breakthrough evidence, or is there another explanation?

Dr. Mireya Mayor is a world-renowned primatologist, explorer, and award-winning TV host. National Geographic’s first female wildlife correspondent, she has led daring expeditions and co-discovered the world’s smallest primate. A former NFL cheerleader and mother of six, she stars in Expedition Bigfoot and has hosted numerous documentaries. Mireya is also Executive Director of Strategic Projects at FIU and a sought-after speaker for National Geographic.

Websites::

https://mireyamayor.com/

Premium Episode Download