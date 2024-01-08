Fade To Black - Neil Story - January 9th

January 9th, 2024

Bram Stoker/Dracula





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Neil Storey joins us to discuss: Who was Bram Stoker the author of the gothic horror masterpiece Dracula?

NEIL R. STOREY is a award winning British historian and author of over fifty books. A graduate of UEA, he is an internationally recognized authority and lecturer on the dark history of Britain. Known for his ground-breaking research, Neil has a life-long interest in Bram Stoker and has amassed one one of the finest collections of Bram Stoker first editions, letters and memorabilia in private hands. Neil frequently appears as guest expert on television and radio shows and international conferences.

Website: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/bram-stoker-neil-r-storey/1143192369

