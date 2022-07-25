Fade To Black - Nick Redfern - July 26th

July 26th, 2022

Our Strange World

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Nick Redfern joins us for a full night of Our Strange World... UFOs, Time Travel, Chupacabra, Bigfoot, Conspiracy, Ghosts, and Lost History.

Nick works full time as an author, lecturer, and journalist. He writes about a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster, alien encounters, and government conspiracies. His books include For Nobody’s Eyes Only; Monster Files; The World’s Weirdest Places; The Pyramids and the Pentagon; Keep Out!; The Real Men in Black; The NASA Conspiracies; Contactees; and Memoirs of a Monster Hunter. He writes for UFO Magazine and Mysterious Universe.

Nick has appeared on numerous television shows, including Fox News; The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, Monster Quest, and UFO Hunters; VH1’s Legend Hunters; National Geographic Channel’s The Truth about UFOs and Paranatural; BBC’s Out of this World; MSNBC’s Countdown; and SyFy Channel’s Proof Positive.

Website: http://nickredfernfortean.blogspot.com/

