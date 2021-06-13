Fade To Black - NK Kranda - June 15th.

NK Kranda

June 15th, 2021

ET Experiencer Research

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: NK Kranda joins us as our second first time guest this week... and we are going explore the culmination of her 10 years of private research into experiencers and the effects of trauma on the human brain.

NK went to school for Horticulture Sciences and graduated with highest honors. She then continued her education in the fields of psychology, PTSD and trauma therapies, art, biology, psychics, history, and shamanism. She currently works in experiencer research and preservation and has the honor of interviewing some of the most incredible people the field has to offer. Her interest in contactees and experiencers began when she volunteered as a MUFON chapter secretary in San Antonio. After writing way too many reports, she found her true interests were in the people that quietly came to meetings to tell an incredible story. She taught them to fight stigma, to never stop telling their story, and to honor themselves because they survived.



