Fade To Black - Paola Harris - July 11th

July 11th, 2024

Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paola Harris will discuss the intricate world of UFOs, covering topics such as time travel, the paranormal, advanced science, and spirituality. She will also talk about her recent trip to Japan as well as give an update with new findings on the 1945 crash documented by herself and Dr. Jacques Vallée in TRINITY.

Paola Leopizzi Harris is an Italo-American photojournalist and investigative reporter specializing in extraterrestrial phenomena. With a Master’s degree in Education, Paola has been immersed in this field since 1979, conducting in-depth interviews with military personnel, astronauts, and leading researchers. A prolific freelance writer, she has authored seven books, sharing her extensive knowledge and unique insights into the mysteries of extraterrestrial encounters.

www.paolaharris.com

www.starworksusa.com

