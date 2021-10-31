Fade To Black - Paola Harris - November 3rd.

November 3rd, 2021

International Disclosure

.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Paola Harris is with us to discuss the international, worldwide, global view that is happening right now in terms of Disclosure and what it means for the future of our planet.

Paola Harris is a photojournalist and investigative reporter in the field of UFOs and extraterrestrial related phenomena research. With a Masters degree in Education, she is also a widely published, free-lance writer. She has studied extraterrestrial related phenomena since 1979. From 1980-1986 she assisted Dr. J. Allen Hynek.

Paola's books include: 'Connecting the Dots; Making Sense of the UFO Phenomena', 'How do you speak to a Ball of light?', 'Exopolitics: Stargate to a New Reality', 'All the Above and Beyond', 'Conversations with Colonel Corso', and her latest work: 'Trinity', co-authored with Jacques Vallee.

She has spoken around the world, including Ireland, England, Norway, Switzerland, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Germany and Belgium.

Her production company StarworksusaLLC, produces The StarworksUSA Laughlin Ufos and Consciousness conferences which focus on disclosure, consciousness raising and exo-political dialogue with international speakers.

Website: https://starworksusa.com/



Premium Episode Download