Fade To Black - Pat Spain - June 6th

Pat Spain

June 6th, 2023

Cryptozoologist





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Pat Spain joins us to talk about a life of Cryptozoology.

Pat Spain is a wildlife biologist, Cryptozoologist, biotech expert, TV presenter, key-note speaker, author, and cancer survivor with a passion for adventure. Pat is always enthusiastically seeking his next great escapade, and the opportunity to add to his ever growing list of “things that have bitten or stung him”. As the great nephew of the "Prophet of the Unexplained" Charles Fort, Pat thinks of himself as carrying on a family tradition by questioning mainstream science, considering unusual explanations for bizarre phenomena, and generally, investigating those things most people write off as impossible.

The one constant in his life is a passion for adventure, education, and entertainment. Pat has served as Keynote Speaker at The Royal Geographical Society in London, NASA, and multiple international Universities. Pat’s latest adventure TV series, Legend Hunter (7X60min episodes) aired on Travel Channel in 2019 with 5-10 million viewers per week. He lives in North Andover, Massachusetts.

