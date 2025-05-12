Fade To Black - Patricia Cori - May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025

Parallel Universes





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Patricia Cori explores parallel universes, CERN’s possible role in dimensional shifts, and the rise of super quantum computers. We also tackle the future of AI and robotics, and what the coming Galactic Shift could mean for humanity.

Patricia Cori is a bestselling author and global thought leader who has been sharing bold insights on human consciousness and planetary transformation for over 30 years. With more than a dozen published books, she challenges the status quo as a system buster, truth seeker, and advocate for spiritual sovereignty.

A former host of Beyond the Matrix, Patricia has interviewed leading voices in science, metaphysics, and alternative healing, and has been featured on major platforms like CNN, GAIA TV, and Coast to Coast AM. Her 2022 book, Hacking the God Code, explores the dangers of transhumanism, genetic manipulation, and technocratic control.

Websites: https://www.patriciacori.com/

https://www.patriciacoriartworks.com/

