Fade To Black - Patricia Eltinge - May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025

Our Dreams





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Dream expert and author Patricia Eltinge explores the hidden messages within our dreams. From powerful symbols and recurring themes to the healing potential of dream work, Patricia shares how understanding our dreams can lead to deeper self-awareness, emotional healing, and personal growth.

Patricia Eltinge is a renowned dream analyst, author, and Transactional Analyst with over 30 years of experience. She offers personal dream consultations to individuals from all walks of life, including business leaders and celebrities, using dream interpretation as a path to healing and self-discovery. Her book, The Dream Class: Know Your Dreams. Know Yourself!, provides practical tools for understanding the messages in our dreams and features 22 original photographs. Patricia lives in Juno Beach, Florida, and has shared her insights on national TV and radio.

Website: https://thedreamclass.com/

