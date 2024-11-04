Fade To Black - Patricia Monna - November 7th

November 7, 2024

Psychic Detective





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Patricia Monna shares her journey in working with law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate missing persons, with an impressive record of assisting in 35 cases to date.

Patricia Monna is an internationally known Psychic Medium, Remote Viewer, and Ordained Minister. Patricia has dedicated her expertise to local and international law enforcement agencies, helping to locate missing persons and bring closure to victims of homicide, kidnapping, or unexplained disappearances. Additionally, Patricia teaches remote viewing and psychic development, conducts transcendental meditations, and consults clients globally.

Website: https://www.patriciamonna.com/

