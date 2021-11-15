Fade To Black - Paul H. Smith - November 15th.

November 15th, 2021

Star Gate

.

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Paul H. Smith joins us for the first time to discuss his career as a remote viewer for Star Gate and the current state of Disclosure around the world.

For 7 years Paul H. Smith, PhD (Maj., US Army, ret.) was a psychic spy in the DoD’s Star Gate remote viewing (RV) program, where he worked as an operational remote viewer, training instructor, unit security officer, and unit historian. A founder and former president of the non-profit International Remote Viewing Association, he is CEO of Remote Viewing Instructional Services, Inc. His book Reading the Enemy's Mind was a Readers Digest Book Bonus Feature and Editors Choice selection. He is also author of The Essential Guide to Remote Viewing and Reading the Enemy’s Mind: Inside Star Gate, America’s Psychic Espionage Program, as well as co-producer of the “Learn Dowsing” and “Remote Perception” home study courses. Paul has a Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin in philosophy of mind, consciousness, philosophy of science and philosophy of parapsychology. His BA is from Brigham Young University and MS from the National Defense University (both in Middle East studies).

Paul has been interviewed many times–by Art Bell and George Noory on Coast to Coast AM, and on A&E, the History Channel, the Travel Channel, Discovery, CBS Sunday Morning and many more. One of his adventures was teaching actor Rob Lowe and his two sons how to remote view for the series “The Lowe Files.” Paul was also featured in the documentary “Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible.”

