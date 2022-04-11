Fade To Black - Paul Hynek - April 12th

April 12th, 2022

Bitcoin And UFOs

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Hynek is with us for a night of Bitcoin and UFOs... what is the connection? There is one, and tonight you'll find out!

Paul has worked in tech and entertainment and is currently a business consultant. Paul is also a former adjunct professor at Pepperdine University, and was a consultant for the History Channel series Project Blue Book, based on a real project to investigate UFOs from 1952 to 1969. Paul is the son of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astronomer who worked with the U.S. Air Force investigating UFO cases from 1948 to the end of Blue Book in 1969. Dr. J. Allen Hynek began his investigation with USAF as a skeptic, but by the time Blue Book ended, he was convinced some UFO cases posed a real mystery.

