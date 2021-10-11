October 12th, 2021

New Blue Book?

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Hynek is with us to talk about where we are today with the ET/UFO/UAP issue and how the US Government and Military seems to be changing their stance on the subject and how it has changed since the 1969 termination of Project Blue Book.

Paul Hynek has worked in tech and entertainment and is currently a business consultant. Paul is also a former adjunct professor at Pepperdine University. Paul is the son of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, an astronomer who worked with the U.S. Air Force investigating UFO cases from 1948 to the end of Blue Book in 1969. Dr. J. Allen Hynek began his investigation with USAF as a skeptic, but by the time Blue Book ended, he was convinced some UFO cases posed a real mystery.

Book: https://www.amazon.com/Hynek-UFO-Report-Authoritative-Cover-Up/dp/1590033035/ctoc



