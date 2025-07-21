Fade To Black - Paul Rimmasch - July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025

Police and the Paranormal





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Rimmasch explores where law enforcement, forensic science, and the paranormal unexpectedly overlap — including a service dog that senses trauma. He will discuss investigative mindsets, research into full-spectrum photography, and how Locard’s Principle might apply to paranormal encounters.

Paul Rimmasch graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, with a bachelor’s degree in Criminalistics and a minor in Photography in 1997 and with a master’s in criminal justice in 2019. He worked as a crime scene investigator for Weber-Metro CSI for 26 years and is a three-time recipient of the Weber County Sheriff's Office Medal of Merit. Paul has certifications through The International Association for Investigations in latent fingerprint examination and forensic photography. Paul has written three books The Lost Stones, The Lost Mine, Fingerprints and Phantoms, and also authored scientific papers appearing in The Journal of Forensic Identification and Ancient American magazine. He is currently an assistant professor at Weber State University in the Crime Scene Investigation Department.

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B005W4A2RK?ccs_id=e608807a-dba3-411c-9626-57ca975954ff

