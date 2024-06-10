Fade To Black - Paul Seaburn - June 13th

June 13th, 2024

Naked ET Encounters





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Paul Seaburn is here to talk about his new book: 'What Would You Say to a Naked Space Alien?'.

Paul Seaburn is the author of the new book, “What Would You Say to a Naked Space Alien?” His long, strange, mysterious trip to paranormal author, editor and writer at Mysterious Universe and host of the What in the World podcast began with a career in tech support, management and sales for two successful computer industry startups.

A lifelong love of comedy led him to try standup, but his talent for writing resulted instead in a second career penning jokes for the Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Comic Strip Live and many top comedians. As jokes expanded to essays and scripts, his works were published by The New York Times, many magazines and in over 30 collections of humor, trivia and puzzles. He was the head writer and song lyricist for an Emmy-winning children's show, and the head writer for a jazz/comedy show on public radio. After a stint writing scripts for a comedy and weird news show, Paul brought his writing and comedy skills to the paranormal and strange news world at Mysterious Universe, where he was finally scratch the itch he's had since his youth to become a cross between Robert Ripley and Johnny Carson. “What Would You Say to a Naked Space Alien?” is filled with his favorite funny alien encounters, his thoughts on how he would respond to them and his suggestions on why we should hone our sense of humor for more close encounters of the absurd kind.

https://www.paulseaburn.com/

https://mysteriousuniverse.org/

