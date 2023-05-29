Fade To Black - Pete Kelsey - May 30th

May 30th, 2023

Skinwalker Ranch





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Pete Kelsey is here to talk about Reality Modeling at Skinwalker Ranch including; Drones, LiDAR, Photogrammetry, and mapping.

Pete Kelsey has spent over 25 years in the AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) industry specializing in civil engineering, land surveying, and remote sensing technology. He has led strategic projects all over the world documenting historic, cultural, archaeological sites and artifacts including the moai of Easter Island, and the USS Arizona using reality capture / digital twin technology.

For the last 15 years Pete has been providing 3D, photorealistic, survey grade data that provides credibility and context for documentary film series including The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Expedition Bigfoot, Buried Secrets of World War II, Expedition Unknown, and Drain the Oceans.

Websites:

https://vctolabs.com/

https://adventuresinrediscovery.com/

Premium Episode Download