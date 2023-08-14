Peter Ells

August 14th, 2023

 

Mind, Quantum, Free Will

 

Fade To Black - Peter Ells - August 14th

 
 

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Ells joins us to discuss why the mind-body problem is so important, free will is a fact, why physicists need to study philosophy, and a deep dive into the Quantum.

Peter Ells has a long-standing interest in the Hard Problem of consciousness: specifically in explaining, in a manner compatible with science, the facts that we have qualitative experiences, such as pains or the taste of wine, and are moreover free agents. He has given talks at international Quantum Mind conferences: in Tucson AZ; and in Salzburg, Austria. This May, he gave a talk describing pan-idealism, his own proposed solution to the Hard Problem, at The Science of Consciousness international conference, held in Taormina, Sicily, Italy.
Peter lives in Oxford, UK, and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Reading.

Website: https://pan-idealism.com/

Premium Episode Download

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 398 other subscribers
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com