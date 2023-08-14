Fade To Black - Peter Ells - August 14th

August 14th, 2023

Mind, Quantum, Free Will





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Ells joins us to discuss why the mind-body problem is so important, free will is a fact, why physicists need to study philosophy, and a deep dive into the Quantum.

Peter Ells has a long-standing interest in the Hard Problem of consciousness: specifically in explaining, in a manner compatible with science, the facts that we have qualitative experiences, such as pains or the taste of wine, and are moreover free agents. He has given talks at international Quantum Mind conferences: in Tucson AZ; and in Salzburg, Austria. This May, he gave a talk describing pan-idealism, his own proposed solution to the Hard Problem, at The Science of Consciousness international conference, held in Taormina, Sicily, Italy.

Peter lives in Oxford, UK, and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Reading.

Website: https://pan-idealism.com/

