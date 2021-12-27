Fade To Black - Peter Robbins - December 28th.

December 28th, 2021

2022: Media And UFO's

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Robbins joins us for an open and honest discussion about where we are with the media and the subject of UFOs/UAPs as we head into the New Year.

Peter is an investigative writer, author and lecturer whose writing and research are focused on the subject of truly anomalous UFOs and their implications for humanity. He has appeared as a guest on and been consultant to numerous radio shows, television programs and documentaries.

TV appearances include “Ancient Aliens,” the History Channel’s “Britain’s Roswell;” "Unsolved Mysteries;" "Good Day New York;" “The O’Reilly Factor,” FOX-NY; “The Real Roswell,” Nat Geo Channel; and The SCI FI Channel documentary “UFO Invasion At Rendlesham”.

Websites:

https://www.facebook.com/PeterRobbinsNY

https://twitter.com/PeterRobbinsUFO



