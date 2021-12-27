Peter Robbins

December 28th, 2021

 

2022: Media And UFO's

 

Fade To Black - Peter Robbins - December 28th.

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Robbins joins us for an open and honest discussion about where we are with the media and the subject of UFOs/UAPs as we head into the New Year.

Peter is an investigative writer, author and lecturer whose writing and research are focused on the subject of truly anomalous UFOs and their implications for humanity. He has appeared as a guest on and been consultant to numerous radio shows, television programs and documentaries.
TV appearances include “Ancient Aliens,” the History Channel’s “Britain’s Roswell;” "Unsolved Mysteries;" "Good Day New York;" “The O’Reilly Factor,” FOX-NY; “The Real Roswell,” Nat Geo Channel; and The SCI FI Channel documentary “UFO Invasion At Rendlesham”.

Websites:
https://www.facebook.com/PeterRobbinsNY
https://twitter.com/PeterRobbinsUFO

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 274 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com