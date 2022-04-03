Fade To Black - Peter Tagtgren - April 4th

April 4th, 2022

Hypocrisy And Disclosure

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Tagtgren joins us live from Sweden and tonight we will talk about UFOs, Disclosure, his new album release and upcoming world tour!

Peter is a Swedish musician, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is the founder, main songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist of Hypocrisy as well as the band Pain in which he is the only member. He is also the owner of The Abyss recording studio and the co-founder of Lindemann, a music project between Tägtgren and Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann. Tägtgren left Lindemann back in 2020.

Peter's music over the years has centered on UFOs, ET, Contact and Disclosure... and Hypocrisy's new album is called "Worship", and the cover has an illustration of an ET Alien in front of a Mayan pyramid... surrounded by crafts from another world.

