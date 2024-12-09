Fade To Black - Petros Koutoupis - December 11th

December 11, 2024

Ancient Mysteries





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Explore the mysteries of ancient history and mythology with Petros Koutoupis, an author and independent researcher known for challenging conventional narratives. He will discuss his groundbreaking studies on ancient languages, cultures, and the connections between mythology and historical events.

Petros Koutoupis is a software developer, hardware engineer, and inventor. He is also an entrepreneur, a researcher, and author. An ordained minister, a husband, and a father, Petros’s strongest passions lie in history and archaeology. His research focuses predominantly on Eastern Mediterranean and Near Eastern Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age history.

Websites:

https://www.diggingupthepast.net/

https://petroskoutoupis.com/

