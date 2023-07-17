Fade To Black - Phillip Bernhardt-House - July 20th

July 20th, 2023

Celtic Werewolves And Dogheads





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Phillip Bernhardt-House is with us to talk about everything you ever wanted to know about celtic werewolves, dogheads, and related phenomena, but didn’t know you needed to ask!

Dr. Phillip A.Bernhardt-House is the Chair of the History and Geography Department at SkagitValley College.

E* researches in theareas of Celtic Studies, medieval literature, world religions, and the academic study of magic. Under the spiritual name P. Sufenas Virius Lupus, e also has written extensively about ancient and modern polytheism in theory, theology, and practice.

[*: Yes, that is his correct subject pronoun! He uses the Old Spivak pronouns, which are similar in most other cases to “they” but without the “th-,” hence e, em, eir, eirs, emself. In a pinch, singular “they” will suffice!]

Websites:

https://skagit.academia.edu/PhillipBernhardtHouse

https://psufenasviriuslupus.wordpress.com

