Fade To Black Presents OnStellar

March 12th 2018



Tonight: Tonight we are announcing to the world, for the first time… a new online social platform… OnStellar.

This platform incorporates everything from other popular services… including the focus on mobile… while being completely focused on our community… all of it… from UFOs to Conspiracy, Consciousness and all of our lost History.

OnStellar is the first social platform to be based on the blockchain.

OnStellar will reward those who contribute, comment, create and post.

The platform will have it’s own ‘token’ economy… and for the first time our community will have a way to support those who have something to say, who have done the research… in the same way that our community has always looked to the future, OnStellar will prove to be one of the most visionary social platforms in history.

Our guests tonight are OnStellar CEO Scott Leslie, VP Desh Weragoda and Senior Advisor Steve Murillo.

Website: http://www.OnStellar.com

Premium Episode Download