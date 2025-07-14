Fade To Black - Preston Dennett - July 16, 2025

July 16, 2025

Schoolyard UFO Encounters

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Author and researcher Preston Dennett explores the mystery of Schoolyard UFO Encounters—cases where UFOs appear over schools, witnessed by students and teachers. He examines the patterns, messages, and lifelong impact on those who experience them.

Preston Dennett has investigated UFOs and the paranormal since 1986, interviewing hundreds of witnesses and exploring diverse phenomena. A MUFON field investigator, ghost hunter, and researcher, he has authored 30 books and 100+ articles, with several becoming Amazon bestsellers. His work has appeared in magazines like Fate, MUFON UFO Journal, and Nexus, and has been translated into multiple languages. Featured on Coast to Coast AM, the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, and in major newspapers, he also teaches and lectures across the U.S.

Websites: https://prestondennett.weebly.com/

Premium Episode Download