Fade To Black - Preston Dennett - March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Humanoids and High Strangeness





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Preston Dennett discusses Humanoids and High Strangeness, featuring 20 never-before-published encounters with a wide range of entities—grays, reptilians, mantids, ghosts, Bigfoot, and more. These cases include UFO sightings, landings, onboard experiences, and compelling physical evidence, along with paranormal and psychic phenomena.

Preston Dennett has investigated UFOs and the paranormal since 1986, interviewing hundreds of witnesses and exploring diverse phenomena. A MUFON field investigator and researcher, he has authored 30 books and been featured on major media outlets, including the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens.

Websites:

https://prestondennett.weebly.com

