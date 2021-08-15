Fade To Black - Prof. Avi Loeb - August 18th.

August 18th, 2021

Galileo Project

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Avi Loeb joins us to announce and discuss The Galileo Project... the systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts.

Avi is a theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology.

Professor Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University. He had been the longest serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011–2020), Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative (since 2016) and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (since 2007) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Prof. Loeb is the author of the best selling book: 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth'.

Website: https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/galileo/hom



