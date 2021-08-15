Prof. Avi Loeb

August 18th, 2021

 

Galileo Project

 

Fade To Black - Prof. Avi Loeb - August 18th.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Avi Loeb joins us to announce and discuss The Galileo Project... the systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts.

Avi is a theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology.

Professor Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University. He had been the longest serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011–2020), Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative (since 2016) and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (since 2007) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Prof. Loeb is the author of the best selling book: 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth'.

Website: https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/galileo/hom

 

 

Shares

Fade To Black
Live Broadcast
Monday - Thursday
07:00pm PST
08:00pm MST
10:00pm EST

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 227 other subscribers

PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com