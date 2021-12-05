Fade To Black - Prof. Avi Loeb - December 6th.

December 6th, 2021

Galileo Project

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Prof. Avi Loeb of Harvard University joins us to discuss the Galileo Project and the hunt for evidence of ET and ETC here and throughout the Milky Way and beyond!

Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology.

Professor Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University. He had been the longest serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011–2020), Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative (since 2016) and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (since 2007) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

He is the author of the best selling book: 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth'.

Websites:

https://projects.iq.harvard.edu/galileo/home

https://www.amazon.com/Extraterrestrial-First-Intelligent-Beyond-Earth/dp/0358278147



