Fade To Black - Prof. Avi Loeb - March 10th.

March 10th, 2021

New Book: "Extraterrestrial"

.

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Harvard's Prof. Avi Loeb joins us to discuss his new book: 'Extraterrestrial', and our visitor from the stars, Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object detected passing through the Solar System.

Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist who works on astrophysics and cosmology.

Professor Loeb is the Frank B. Baird Jr. Professor of Science at Harvard University. He had been the longest serving Chair of Harvard's Department of Astronomy (2011–2020), Founding Director of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative (since 2016) and Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation (since 2007) within the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

Tonight we are going to discuss his new book: 'Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth'.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Extraterrestrial-First-Intelligent-Beyond-Earth/dp/0358278147



