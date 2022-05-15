Fade To Black - Randall Nickerson - May 18th

May 18th, 2022

"Ariel Phenomenon"

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Randall Nickerson joins us to discuss his new film: "Ariel Phenomenon" which will premiere this week on May 20th!

Randall Nickerson has been working in the film industry since 1987, first as a stage and film actor, before transitioning into cinematography, and ultimately into directing in 2001. After several short documentaries, Nickerson made the leap to his first feature-length film, Ariel Phenomenon. He is also an accomplished photographer.

Websites:

https://arielphenomenon.com/

http://www.randallnickersonphotography.com/

https://twitter.com/ArielPhenomenon?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

https://www.instagram.com/arielphenomenon/