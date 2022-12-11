Fade To Black - Reuben Langdon - December 13th

December 13th, 2022

Reuben Langdon is an international Stuntman, Actor, Filmmaker and Video Game Star whose work you can see in productions like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Power Rangers series, and the highest grossing film of all time, Avatar, where he was the stunt double of Jake Sully’s alien Avatar.

Reuben shot to stardom in the video game world with leading roles as Ken Masters in Street Fighter and Dante in the Devil May Cry franchise. His film and television career has given him the opportunity to work with some of the biggest names on the silver screen, from actors Jackie Chan and Andy Serkis, to directors James Cameron, Peter Jackson, and Steven Spielberg.

It was while working on James Cameron’s Avatar that Reuben had his first UFO sighting and this sent him in the direction of researching UFOlogy and the paranormal. He is the creator and host of the popular TV show Interview With E.D. (Extra-Dimensionals) on the Gaia Network, and in 2013 he co-produced the five-day event at the National Press Club in Washington DC called the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure. The historical event brought together over 40 witnesses, to testify in front of 6 former members of Congress in a mock congressional hearing about ETs engaging the human race.

He is currently working on a new Docu-series around the legends of the Crystal Skulls and is helping to connect the dots between the Ancient Past and ever changing future.

