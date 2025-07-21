Fade To Black - Rev Bill Bean - July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025

Warrior Exorcist and UFOs





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Rev. Bill Bean shares his personal journey from childhood demonic oppression to becoming a renowned spiritual warrior and exorcist. We discuss his new book Rise Above It, the power of faith and deliverance, and explore the deeper connections between the paranormal, Bigfoot, and UFO phenomena.

Bill Bean, The Spiritual Warrior, is a world-renowned Exorcist, Deliverance Minister, and supernatural expert who has helped thousands in over 60 countries. His Spiritual Warfare Ministry addresses curses, attachments, oppression, and demonic possession. Bill appears on A Haunting, Ghost Nation, Fright Club, and Coast to Coast AM, and hosts the Warrior Mode podcast. He’s authored multiple books, including Dark Force, Delivered, and Rise Above It. Having survived childhood demonic attacks, Bill now teaches that faith is the antidote to fear, empowering others to live in strength, courage, and God’s blessing.

