Fade To Black - Rev Peter Panagore - September 16, 2025

September 16, 2025

Death Survivor



Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Peter Panagore went ice climbing on the world-famous Lower Weeping Wall in Alberta, Canada. He died on the side of that mountain. Tonight Peter shares those minutes on the other side when he experienced hell, forgiveness, and unconditional love. Heaven was beautiful.

Rev. Peter Panagore was recruited to TV as the fifth minister of America’s oldest religious broadcast. His two-minute spot aired for 15 years just before the morning weather on NBC, reaching 80k viewers daily. A former United Church of Christ minister, his Audible Best Seller Heaven Is Beautiful has been optioned for film. His first book, Two Minutes for God, draws from his 1700 TV stories. He continues to write, mentor, and guide spiritual seekers worldwide.

Websites::

https://www.peterpanagore.love/

Premium Episode Download