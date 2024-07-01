Fade To Black - Rex Bear - July 1st

July 1st, 2024

Leak Project





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Rex Bear shares his view of the hidden non-human control system that maintains global chaos. This episode connects ancient scriptures, cuneiform tablets, religions, astrology, astro-theology, politics, and modern culture to reveal the intricate web of influence shaping our world. Discover the forces behind "Order out of Chaos" and their impact on our reality.

Rex Bear is the founder and host of the Leak Project, a platform dedicated to exploring hidden truths, alternative theories, and groundbreaking discoveries. With a focus on topics often overlooked by mainstream media, Rex has created a respected space for in-depth interviews and thought-provoking discussions. His commitment to seeking the truth and engaging with diverse subjects has garnered a loyal following and recognition in the field of alternative media.

Websites:

http://www.leakproject.com/

https://www.youtube.com/clandestinetimelord

Premium Episode Download