Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - November 16th

November 16th, 2022

UFO/UAP Report???





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan is back to discuss what is going on with the UFO/UAP report that has been delayed for over two weeks...

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, A.D. After Disclosure, UFOs and the 21st Century Mind, and his latest: The Alien Agendas: A Speculative Analysis of Those Visiting Earth.

Richard’s weekly “Fireside Chat” video podcast with his latest thoughts is over at Richard Dolan Members... He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and the new feature film: The Observers.

Website:

https://richarddolanmembers.com/

Premium Episode Download