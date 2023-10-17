Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - October 18th

October 18th, 2023

Alien Agendas





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan joins us for another open conversation about our community, Disclosure, and his current UFO research.

Richard Dolan is one of the best known UFO researchers in the world. He is the author of several groundbreaking books in the field, opening up fresh ways of understanding this perplexing subject.

These include his large two-volume history, UFOs and the National Security State, which has permanently altered our understanding of the history of UFOs and the government coverup. He is also co-author of “A.D. After Disclosure,” which opened up a new conversation on how UFO Disclosure could take place and what that might mean for the world. His book “UFOs for the 21st Century Mind” (recently revised and expanded) remains the best single volume to discuss the full range of the UFO subject in all its complexity. His book “The Alien Agendas” adds to his unique contributions, being one of the few attempts to analyze the beings behind the UFO phenomenon by examining the long history of our encounters with them.

Richard has done countless television shows, conference appearances, podcasts, and interviews around the world. In addition to ongoing book projects, he actively contributes to his website, RichardDolanMembers.com, which is home to a large and active UFO community.

Website:

https://richarddolanmembers.com/

