Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - January 29, 2025

January 29, 2025

Our UFO World





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan joins us for a full night of conversation about UFOs/UAPs and ET contact.

Richard Dolan is one of the best-known UFO researchers in the world. He is the author of several groundbreaking books in the field, opening up fresh ways of understanding this perplexing subject. His large two-volume history, UFOs and the National Security State, permanently altered our understanding of the history of UFOs and the government coverup. He is also co-author of A.D. After Disclosure, which opened up a new conversation on how UFO Disclosure could take place and what that might mean for the world.

Website:

Richard Dolan Members

Premium Episode Download