Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - February 23rd.

February 23rd, 2021

Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Tonight, our guest is Richard Dolan, who joins us to discuss the latest in UFO news including the AA flight that had a close encounter this past Sunday.

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

In addition to his research, Richard’s company, Richard Dolan Press, publishes innovative books by authors from around the world and he hosts his weekly live stream on his YouTube channel.

Richard's latest book is: The Alien Agendas: A Speculative Analysis of the Those Visiting Earth.

Website: https://www.richarddolanpress.com/



