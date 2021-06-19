Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - June 23rd.

Richard Dolan

June 23rd, 2021

UAPTF Preview Special

Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan joins us on the eve of the UAPTF Report that is due for delivery on June 24th, 2021. Tonight's show is on the 23rd. We are going to do a full preview of what is expected, what we would like to see in it, as well as a full analysis of Lue Elizondo's comments on Fade to Black, Thursday, June 17th.

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

