Fade To Black - Richard Dolan - December 29th.

December 29th, 2021

Year In Review

.

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Richard Dolan returns as our last guest for 2021... as it should be. We will do a full UFO year in review and then discuss what may go down in 2022.

Richard is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Dolan completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

https://richarddolanmembers.com/



