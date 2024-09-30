Fade To Black - Richard Spence - October 2nd

October 2nd, 2024

Dr. Richard B. Spence is a Professor Emeritus of History of the University of Idaho. His academic specialties include Russian history, espionage, secret societies and occultism. His major published works are Boris Savinkov: Renegade on the Left, Trust No One: The Secret

World of Sidney Reilly, Secret Agent 666: Aleister Crowley, British Intelligence and the Occult, and Wall Street and the Russian Revolution, 1905-1925. He has authored numerous articles in such journals as Revolutionary Russia, New Dawn, Intelligence and National Security, and American Communist History. He is also author and presenter of three video series for The Great Courses/Wondrium, The Real History of Secret Societies, Crimes of the Century and Secrets of the Occult. He’s also appeared in Wondrium’s The Secret World of Espionage and True Crime: Decoding the Evidence and is a frequent interviewee and consultant for other programs including America’s Book of Secrets, UnXplained and the Penny Royal Podcast.

