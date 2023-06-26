Rick Doty

June 27th, 2023

 

Alien Craft Recovery

 

Fade To Black - Rick Doty - June 27th

 
 

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Rick Doty is back with us to talk about the recent developments around the US and recovered alien spacecraft.

Richard served in the active USAF, Air National Guard and USAF Reserve. Worked for US Intelligence with the Air Force Officer of Special Investigation and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Retired from government service under the Combine Federal Retirement System. Worked for Dr. Hal Puthoff at the Institute for Advance Studies. Have been associated with six UFO documentaries, two full length movies and worked for GAIA, with over 100 episodes.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/richard.doty166
Website: https://www.gaia.com/person/richard-doty

