Fade To Black - Rick Leskowitz - October 3rd

October 3rd, 2024

Life Energy





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Dr. Rick Leskowitz explores key ideas from his latest book on life energy, delving into how it explains phenomena everything from phantom limb pain, team chemistry, flow states, to sacred sites, and crop circles. He will also discusses the controversial nature of life energy, and its connection to biofields, Earth's energy, and the dawning of a new age.

Dr. Eric (Rick) Leskowitz was a consultant psychiatrist for over 25 years with the Pain Management Program at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston, where he founded the Integrative Medicine Task Force. He holds an appointment at Harvard Medical School, has studied energy healing, meditation and hypnosis for over 40 years, and has had 50+ articles published in leading scientific journals. He has also edited three textbooks, and his documentary film about group energies and sports, The Joy of Sox: Weird Science and the Power of Intention, was broadcast on PBS. The Mystery of Life Energy is his latest book.

Website: https://themysteryoflifeenergy.com/

