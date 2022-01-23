Fade To Black - Rick Levine - January 25th.

January 25th, 2022

Astrology 2022

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Rick Levine joins us for the first time and we are going to do a full evening of learning about astrology, what it is, and what Rick may be able to tell us about the days and year ahead in 2022!

Rick Levine is a widely respected voice in the global astrology community. He has a special gift for bridging the gaps between astrology and spirituality, science and religion, the head and the heart. Cofounder of StarIQ.com, founding Trustee of Kepler College, for 8 years co-author of Barnes and Noble’s “Your Astrology Guide.” Every month, tens of thousands of astrology students from around the world view his teachings on YouTube. For nearly 20 years, Levine’s daily horoscopes reached millions of readers online.

Rick is as comfortable writing mass-market Sun Sign Astrology as he is pushing the technical and theoretical envelopes of the profession. Every month, tens of thousands of astrology students from around the world view his teachings on YouTube. He is wizard by day, a net-junkie by night, and denies that time-traveling aliens have implanted microprocessors into his cerebral cortex.

Website: http://stariq.com/



