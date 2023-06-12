Fade To Black - Rob Sullivan- June 15th

June 15th, 2023





Robert W. Sullivan IV is a historian, philosopher, antiquarian, jurist, lay theologian, writer, mystic, radio-TV personality, showman, best-selling author, CEO, and

lawyer.

Rob is the author of five books: The Royal Arch of Enoch, Cinema Symbolism 1, 2, and 3, and A Pact with the Devil, the latter a work of fiction.

Mr. Sullivan is a Freemason of Amicable-St. John’s Lodge #25, and a 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Baltimore, Orient of Maryland.

Website: https://robertwsullivaniv.com/

