Fade To Black - Robert Clotworthy - July 13th

July 13th, 2023

THE Voice





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Clotworthy, the voice of History Channel's Ancient Aliens, The Curse of Oak Island, The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch and, of course, his role as Jim Raynor in StarCraft video game series... talks with us about being on time... and maybe an Emmy Nomination. Seriously.

As the award winning narrator of History Channel's long running series "Ancient Aliens" (19 Seasons) and "The Curse of Oak Island" (10 Seasons), Robert has one of the most recognizable voices on television.

Throughout his extensive career Robert has worked both on camera and off on hundreds of Feature Films and Television Shows, playing such diverse roles as Bradley Cooper's therapist in Clint Eastwood's "American Sniper" and the voice of Charlie in Elizabeth Banks' "Charlie's Angels."

In Video Gaming, Robert's voice can be heard in dozens of major titles including "Star Wars-The Old Republic", "Batman", "The Last of Us, Part 2" and the upcoming "Hellboy" where he plays Hellboy's evil nemesis, Werner.

Internationally, millions of gaming fans around the world know him from the hugely successful and iconic Video Game series, StarCraft and StarCraft 2. His performance as the troubled hero, Captain James Raynor, earned him 2 BTVA (Beyond The Voice Actors) award nominations (including Best Actor in a Supporting Role) and was named one of the Top Ten Gaming Heroes of all time in a readers poll on GameStop. In 2010, the UK website Reaction Time named Robert Best Voice Actor in their GOTY (Game of The Year) Awards.

Website: https://www.robertclotworthy.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/robert.clotworthy

Premium Episode Download