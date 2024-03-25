Fade To Black - Robert Knight - March 25th

March 25th, 2024

Rock Stars And UFO's





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Knight joins us to talk about Rock Stars, personal encounters with UAP and NHI, Remote Viewing and his friendship with Ingo Swann!

Robert Knight, a prominent figure in rock photography, has carved an illustrious career spanning from the 1960s to the present day. Born and raised in Hawaii, Knight's passion for capturing iconic moments in music history has taken him across more than 100 countries.

In 1968, Knight made his mark in San Francisco with just a single roll of film, seizing unforgettable shots of Jimi Hendrix. He embarked on Jeff Beck's inaugural solo tours and was among the earliest American photographers to collaborate with legends like Led Zeppelin, as well as the last to document Stevie Ray Vaughan's performance on the tragic night of his fatal helicopter crash.

Best recognized for his celebrated "Guitar Legend" archive, Knight's lens has immortalized icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, Led Zeppelin, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and contemporary talents like John Mayer, Slash, and Joe Bonamassa.

For over 35 years, Knight served as the co-director of Hollywood's Rock Walk in Los Angeles, while his colossal images adorned the exteriors of over 300 Guitar Center stores throughout America.

Beyond his photography, Knight is a fervent UFO researcher, dedicating over four decades to the study of extraterrestrial phenomena. His extensive body of work has yielded three major published books and served as the focal point of the award-winning documentary, Rock Prophecies.

Website: https://knightbilham.co.nz/

