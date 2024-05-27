Fade To Black - Robert Schoch - May 28th

May 28th, 2024

Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Robert Schoch is back to discuss his research of the fascinating history of civilization, tracing its origins back to a time before the end of the last ice age, around 9700 BCE. He will talk about how this early cycle of human development was dramatically disrupted by powerful solar outbursts that brought the ice age to a close.

Robert M. Schoch, Ph.D., a full-time faculty member at Boston University since 1984, earned his doctorate in geology and geophysics from Yale University in 1983. He serves as the director of the Institute for the Study of the Origins of Civilization at Boston University's College of General Studies.

In the early 1990s, Schoch's geological analysis of the Great Sphinx of Egypt revealed extreme water weathering, suggesting it predates known civilizations. His hypothesis, initially placing the Sphinx around 7000–5000 BCE, now dates it to circa 9700 BCE, supported by discoveries like Göbekli Tepe.

Schoch's interests span geology, anthropology, environmental science, and paleontology, with a fossil mammal genus named in his honor. His work has been featured on television, radio, and in live presentations, including the Emmy-winning documentary The Mystery of the Sphinx. In 2014, he was named Honorary Professor at the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Bulgaria.

Author of numerous books and articles, including Forgotten Civilization and Origins of the Sphinx, Schoch and his wife, Catherine Ulissey, travel globally to uncover humanity’s ancient history.

Website: https://www.robertschoch.com/

