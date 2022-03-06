Fade To Black - Roderick Martin - March 7th.

March 7th, 2022

New UFO Voice

Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Roderick Martin joins us as one of the new faces to our UFO Community... and this evening we will discuss his research, experiences and how our community needs to expand to a wider audience.

Roderick is a Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Texas Certified Field Investigator. Martin became interested in this field when he witnessed his first UFO sighting at the age of 12 in Dallas, TX. Since that first sighting, Martin spent years researching extraterrestrial activity which led to his certification in the field.

He is the creator and host of the podcast 'Why The Big Secret?', which can be found on his YouTube channel as well as various podcast outlets. In May of 2021, Extraterrestrial Evidence was selected as a finalist for Clubhouse’s inaugural “Creator First” accelerator program. Roderick maintains one of the largest UFO clubs on the drop-in audio app, boasting over 24K members. Arguably one of the most successful shows to come from the accelerator program, Martin took his fame and parlayed that into securing a hosting opportunity for a new Discovery + Network UFO themed show alongside other luminaries of the UFO world. Martin also has upcoming television projects on such networks as Fox, Tubi, and 4BiddenKnowledge TV.

Websites:

https://www.WhyTheBigsecret.com/

http://youtube.com/c/whythebigsecret

