Fade To Black - Ron James - January 11th

January 11th, 2023

Film: 'Accidental Truth'





Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Director, host, and researcher Ron James joins us to announce his new film: 'Accidental Truth'.

Ron James is a filmmaker, on-camera personality, writer, editor, researcher, content creator and entrepreneur. He is also the Director of Media Relations for MUFON.

James is the co-founder of MUFON Television, an online TV channel boasting the world’s largest collection of commercial-free UAP related material.

He has created 7 feature length documentaries and dozens of original independent series episodes. His newest film "Accidental Truth" will be released in March by 1091 Distribution.

James has also been involved at the highest levels of production for musical acts such as Guns & Roses, The Smashing Pumpkins, The Beach Boys, Earth Wind and Fire, Kendrick Lamar, and many more.

He has won 19 national awards, including 4 EBE awards, The Telly Award and the Aegis Award for Excellence in Broadcasting four times.

He currently makes his own shows including “Bigger Questions”, “Spacetime”, “MUFON Presents” and more. He maintains his own independent production studio in Los Angeles.

Website: http://www.accidentaltruths.com

Premium Episode Download