Fade To Black - Ron James - June 27th

June 27th, 2024

BREAKING: New ET Cases!





Tonight, Thursday on FADE to BLACK: Ron James is with us to break the news on four new UFO/ET cases from around the world!

Ron James is a filmmaker, on-camera personality, writer, editor, researcher, content creator and entrepreneur.

His new documentary, "Accidental Truth, UFO Revelations", narrated by Matthew Modine, has won 17 film festival awards and was recently mentioned by name at the beginning of the latest UAVP congressional hearing by representative Tim Burchett.

James is a regular guest in many related podcasts and shows including "Ancient Aliens" and more.

James is the co-founder of MUFON Television, an online TV channel boasting the world’s largest collection of commercial-free UAP related material.

He also holds the title of Media Relations Director for MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network.

He has won 37 national awards, including 4 EBE awards, The Telly Award and the Aegis Award for Excellence in Broadcasting four times.

Website: https://mufon.com/

