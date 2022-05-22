Fade To Black - Ron James - May 25th

May 25th, 2022

UFO Hearing Insight - Night Three

Tonight, Wednesday on FADE to BLACK: Ron James, the Media Director for MUFON is here for Night Three of our UFO Hearing Week on F2B!

Ron James is a filmmaker, on-camera personality, writer, editor, researcher, content creator, and the co-founder of MUFON Television, an online TV channel boasting the world’s largest collection of commercial-free UAP related material.

Ron has created 7 feature length documentaries and dozens of original independent series episodes- along with winning 19 national awards, including 4 EBE awards, The Telly Award and the Aegis Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

He currently produces his own shows, including: “Bigger Questions”, “Spacetime”, and “MUFON Presents”. He maintains his own independent production studio in Los Angeles.

Website: https://mufon.com/